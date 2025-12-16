The Best Greens To Use For A Cozy, Warm Salad

While a salad is typically thought of as a cold dish, warm versions of this meal are just as delicious. Making a warm salad is an easy way to make a bagged salad feel like a full meal, or add a new recipe to your arsenal that's perfect for winter. Still, not every green can stand up to the heat levels of a freshly grilled chicken, or remain satisfying after a quick toss in a bowl with some sautéed peppers. To avoid an unsavory plate, it's important to know which greens work best for a warm, cozy salad. We sat down for an exclusive chat with Megan McCarthy to find out which options fit the bill.

McCarthy, an edible garden chef at the Atlanta Botanical Garden, founder of Healthy Eating 101, and a Have A Plant ambassador for The Foundation for Fresh Produce, says hearty greens are the best choice for a warm plate. This includes options like arugula, spinach, and escarole, among others. "Baby kale and young chard work especially well — they soften just enough without collapsing," McCarthy said. "Even romaine surprises people: It loves a little warmth and keeps its gentle crunch."

There you have it: Greens like kale and spinach work great in warm salads. Still, that doesn't mean their flavor or textural profile won't change when introduced to heat. While this might feel like a disappointing realization, McCarthy says that this is actually one of the best things about crafting warm salads.