The Hands-Down Best Frozen Beef Burrito Comes From An Affordable, Classic Brand

Frozen food can be incredibly hit-or-miss, and in some cases, even brands known exclusively for frozen food turn out to be just flat out bad – we're looking at you, Hungry Man. While other brands, like the popular, often organic Amy's Kitchen, pump out some delicious frozen meals. Sometimes, a company can make one terrible frozen dinner while making another that truly hits the mark. That seems to be the case with Tina's.

Tina's is devoted to making frozen burritos, with a few chimichangas thrown in for good measure. Even better, its smaller 4-ounce burritos sell for around 58 cents each – a refreshingly inexpensive price considering grocery costs these days. Among the items Tina's produces are its Red Hot Beef Burrito and its Beef & Bean Burrito — both of which were included in our ranking of store-bought frozen beef burritos. Unfortunately, we found that the Red Hot Beef Burrito just didn't tast very good and had an overwhelming green pepper flavor. That's why it finished last. On the other hand, our favorite was the Beef & Bean Burrito, which tasted exactly like a high-quality beef-and-bean burrito should.