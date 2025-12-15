The Hands-Down Best Frozen Beef Burrito Comes From An Affordable, Classic Brand
Frozen food can be incredibly hit-or-miss, and in some cases, even brands known exclusively for frozen food turn out to be just flat out bad – we're looking at you, Hungry Man. While other brands, like the popular, often organic Amy's Kitchen, pump out some delicious frozen meals. Sometimes, a company can make one terrible frozen dinner while making another that truly hits the mark. That seems to be the case with Tina's.
Tina's is devoted to making frozen burritos, with a few chimichangas thrown in for good measure. Even better, its smaller 4-ounce burritos sell for around 58 cents each – a refreshingly inexpensive price considering grocery costs these days. Among the items Tina's produces are its Red Hot Beef Burrito and its Beef & Bean Burrito — both of which were included in our ranking of store-bought frozen beef burritos. Unfortunately, we found that the Red Hot Beef Burrito just didn't tast very good and had an overwhelming green pepper flavor. That's why it finished last. On the other hand, our favorite was the Beef & Bean Burrito, which tasted exactly like a high-quality beef-and-bean burrito should.
The perfect frozen burrito exists
We found that Tina's Beef & Bean Burrito was "as close to a perfect frozen burrito as you're likely to get." The filling-to-tortilla ratio was right, the burrito wasn't oily, and it didn't stink up the joint like some others on the list. The burrito had a strong onion flavor, but it blended well with the beef to create a nice balance in taste.
No one expects a high-end experience when purchasing a frozen, microwaveable burrito. But, for just 58 cents, Tina's delivers exactly what you want in its Beef & Bean burrito. Even its larger 9-ounce burritos sell for just around a dollar – and Tina's Big Burrito Beef & Bean delivers on flavor, even if we felt the tortilla-to-filling ratio is off. This one finished third in our frozen burrito ranking.
When we say Tina's focuses solely on burritos and chimichangas, we mean it. The brand sells five variations of smaller burritos — Bean & Cheese, Beef & Bean, Beef & Bean Green Chili, Red Hot Beef, and Spicy Beef & Bean — as well as larger 9-ounce versions of the same flavors. Tina's also sells a small offering of breakfast burritos. We can't vouch for them all, but if you want a nearly perfect frozen burrito, you can't go wrong with Tina's Beef & Bean Burrito.