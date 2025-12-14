The Knife Mistake That Wrecks A Beautiful Steak
Medium-rare center, a gorgeous pan-seared char, and perfectly butter-basted exterior — sounds like the perfect steak, right? Well, not always. Just because your steak leaves the pan in tip-top shape doesn't mean it will stay that way. In fact, some of the biggest mistakes can occur after the fact because of your steak knife. So, what knife mistakes should you look out for? To find out, we sat down with cooking and lifestyle content creator Tyler Speegle (@tylergrowthlife) for an exclusive interview at the New York City Wine and Food Festival, who shared that a common mistake many home cooks make is using a knife that is too dull.
"Once I got a good quality knife, it changed everything," Speegle shared. But why? A sharper knife makes cutting cleaner, which improves the presentation of your food. As the saying goes, we eat with our eyes first, and a jagged slice of meat can make your restaurant-quality ribeye look like scraps.
But presentation isn't the only thing at risk. Speegle also cautions that a dull knife is a safety hazard. When a blade loses its sharp edge, its ability to make precise and controlled cuts decreases. This makes slipping (and potentially even cutting your fingers) far more likely. So even if you don't want to sharpen your knives for the sake of your steak, do it for the sake of your hands (those ten digits will thank you).
What to do once your knife becomes dull
So what should you do when your knife loses its edge? Don't worry — you don't have to run to the store and buy brand new ones. You can restore your existing knives at home with a knife sharpener. While you may only think to sharpen them when they become noticeably dull, don't be afraid to sharpen your knives more regularly (even as often as every few days) to keep them in top condition.
As for what kind of knife sharpener to use, Tyler Speegle recommends choosing a tabletop or manual model. He calls it the "simplest, safest, and easiest" way to get sharp knives at home. Just place it on a flat surface, pull your knife through a slot, and voilà — like-new sharpness.
Of course, knife sharpeners come in a wide range of styles, from electric gadgets to the more advanced whetstone. While the sheer amount of options can feel overwhelming, the key is choosing the one that best fits your comfort level and cooking needs. If you're unsure exactly which model to buy, not to worry: we've rounded up the absolute best knife sharpeners for home chefs. Though no matter what you choose, a sharp knife can make all the difference when making a mouth-watering steak.