The Knife Mistake That Wrecks A Beautiful Steak

Medium-rare center, a gorgeous pan-seared char, and perfectly butter-basted exterior — sounds like the perfect steak, right? Well, not always. Just because your steak leaves the pan in tip-top shape doesn't mean it will stay that way. In fact, some of the biggest mistakes can occur after the fact because of your steak knife. So, what knife mistakes should you look out for? To find out, we sat down with cooking and lifestyle content creator Tyler Speegle (@tylergrowthlife) for an exclusive interview at the New York City Wine and Food Festival, who shared that a common mistake many home cooks make is using a knife that is too dull.

"Once I got a good quality knife, it changed everything," Speegle shared. But why? A sharper knife makes cutting cleaner, which improves the presentation of your food. As the saying goes, we eat with our eyes first, and a jagged slice of meat can make your restaurant-quality ribeye look like scraps.

But presentation isn't the only thing at risk. Speegle also cautions that a dull knife is a safety hazard. When a blade loses its sharp edge, its ability to make precise and controlled cuts decreases. This makes slipping (and potentially even cutting your fingers) far more likely. So even if you don't want to sharpen your knives for the sake of your steak, do it for the sake of your hands (those ten digits will thank you).