This TikTok User Proves Why It's So Important To Make Sure Your Oven Glove Is Dry Before Using It

It may be second nature to pop on an oven mitt before taking hot food out of the oven, but a TikTok posted by user @jade.greaves proves just how dangerous it can be to do so without proper equipment — even if you don't realize it. They explained that upon reaching into the oven to pull out a tray of baked goods, their hand was struck with pain from the heat, despite wearing an oven mitt. The result was an extremely large blister on their palm.

While this particular cook's hand has healed, using a dry oven mitt could have prevented this painful experience. Unfortunately, the home cook's oven glove got wet after they had washed fruit next to it, and they hadn't realized that part of the mitt had gotten soggy. The reason that wet oven mitts are so dangerous is that if the fabric becomes damp, the heat barrier's ability to keep your hands safe is decreased. Similar to why it's also dangerous to use oven mitts with wet hands, water transfers heat so quickly that you could get yourself a third-degree oven burn in less than a second, according to a study by Oklahoma State University.