This TikTok User Proves Why It's So Important To Make Sure Your Oven Glove Is Dry Before Using It
It may be second nature to pop on an oven mitt before taking hot food out of the oven, but a TikTok posted by user @jade.greaves proves just how dangerous it can be to do so without proper equipment — even if you don't realize it. They explained that upon reaching into the oven to pull out a tray of baked goods, their hand was struck with pain from the heat, despite wearing an oven mitt. The result was an extremely large blister on their palm.
While this particular cook's hand has healed, using a dry oven mitt could have prevented this painful experience. Unfortunately, the home cook's oven glove got wet after they had washed fruit next to it, and they hadn't realized that part of the mitt had gotten soggy. The reason that wet oven mitts are so dangerous is that if the fabric becomes damp, the heat barrier's ability to keep your hands safe is decreased. Similar to why it's also dangerous to use oven mitts with wet hands, water transfers heat so quickly that you could get yourself a third-degree oven burn in less than a second, according to a study by Oklahoma State University.
Choosing the best oven glove for your kitchen
There are plenty of ways to use oven mitts or gloves safely. Soft cotton mitts are a popular choice across the United States and can be found in many kitchens — and they're probably even in yours right now. They're comfortable and get the job done, after all. It's totally fine to keep those classic mitts — just make sure that they're completely dry before using them. Keep them away from countertops where they may be splashed with liquid, such as near the sink or freshly cleaned fruit and veggies.
However, for extra protection, you could also shop for a silicone mitt or glove. These products are specifically made for heat resistance, and are also often waterproof, easier to clean (wash off those grimy mitts by throwing them right into the dishwasher), and provide a better grip for those steamy meals fresh out of the oven. In our opinion, some of the best oven mitts that money can buy are made of silicone. As long as you keep your gloves clean and dry, you'll be fine with any well-made mitt.