When planning a taco night, it's important to include your favorite toppings, like five-ingredient pico de gallo and homemade queso. But perfecting the texture of queso is crucial. Dipping into a chunky, separated cheese sauce is a nightmare; so, you need to choose the best cheese for the job. Contrary to what you might assume, the simple trick for making cheese sauce without any clumps is using American cheese.

Unlike most conventional cheese varieties like cheddar, Monterey Jack, and Colby, American cheese has a different structural makeup thanks to emulsifiers added during production. While cheddar, for example, is a blend of protein, fat, and water made from pure cow's milk, American cheese consists of a few different types of cheese blended together with additional ingredients like cream, spices, and stabilizing agents like potassium citrate or monosodium phosphate.

Surprisingly, these chemical agents are what can easily turn your next bowl of homemade queso into a perfectly smooth and irresistibly creamy appetizer. For the best taste and texture, buy American cheese from the deli counter or choose a thick-sliced variety labeled as "pasteurized processed cheese" instead of products labeled as cheese-based foods or spreads, which may contain more additives. Armed with the right kind of American cheese, you're ready to make more than one tasty variety of Mexican queso at home.