The 4 Toppings Your Shrimp Tacos Are In Desperate Need Of
Tacos bring joy to the plate and are easy enough to whip together in minutes when you're pressed for time. Shellfish, and shrimp in particular, cook rather quickly, making them a sensible choice for nestling in tortillas. A good taco filled with the crustaceans is hard to beat, especially when your toppings are well-considered and perfectly layered.
There are several ways to upgrade shrimp tacos, including unexpectedly tasty pairings like fruit, which also pairs with fish, plus cruciferous vegetables, aromatic herbs, and more. It doesn't matter if you prefer them fried, sauteed, or grilled to succulent goodness; the toppings you choose will significantly alter your taco-eating experience. Don't get us wrong, shrimp tacos can shine all on their own with just a bit of red or green salsa, but some added flair is great for a serious explosion of flavor. Whether you want to make your garnishes from scratch, go the store-bought route, stick to tradition, or get experimental, these are the toppings that will make your shrimp tacos stand out.
Make shrimp tacos moreish with mango salsa
Mango's flavor shines in savory dishes, and in salsa form, it doesn't let the team down. While it may be tempting to chomp on the fruity mix all by itself, your taste buds will thank you for the balance of flavors when pairing it with well-seasoned shrimp. Besides the tropical fruit, the salsa typically includes diced vegetables like bell peppers and onions, herbs, and chile peppers, such as fresh jalapeño, for a kick of heat. Lime adds a citrusy brightness, but vinegar can also be used for a more potent touch of acidity.
The condiment's fruity sweetness is what truly elevates the dish. It brings a tropical twist to the taco experience for an easy way to brighten up an otherwise dull taco Tuesday. Mango's texture also pairs well with the fleshy shrimp, and the added crunch and hint of spice from the peppers should satisfy lovers of fiery food.
Cabbage slaw is calling
A flavorful, crunchy slaw elevates juicy shrimp for a dream-worthy taco. The best thing about adding slaw is that it provides a multitude of textures and tastes. The vinegar contributes a moderate sourness that complements the spices and herbs, and the cabbage brings a welcome crispness and vibrant color (if using red cabbage) to make it really stand out.
Cabbage slaw often doesn't include mayonnaise, though it's a popular pairing for shrimp tacos alongside the creamy chipotle version of the beloved condiment. If you plan on making the dish from scratch, adding ingredients like garlic, lime, onion powder, cayenne, and cumin lends a warming and spicy mix that boosts the crustacean's flavor. Sometimes the slaw is perked up with lime juice, herbs, and green onions to keep it simple, but you can also go all out with other non-traditional ingredients like peanuts or black sesame seeds.
Fresh cilantro and shrimp tacos are a winning combo
Cilantro is one of those ingredients that makes its presence known when added to any taco. It has a signature pungent, earthy flavor with slight citrus overtones (unless you're one of those people who have a genetic disposition to hate the taste of cilantro), which is exactly why it's one of the most iconic taco toppings. It's worth finishing your dish with a final sprinkling of this herb for its freshness, in case you're not big on larger leafy greens in your tacos.
Fresh cilantro is also an incredibly versatile ingredient when making salsa-adjacent sauces. While great on its own, it shines just as brightly in an ensemble setting. For a cool, creamy condiment that will help zhuzh up shrimp tacos, the fragrant leaves pair wonderfully with equally strong garlic, jalapeño, and lime, their intensity tempered by yogurt and olive oil.
Avocados amp up shrimp tacos
Whether you like your avocado chunky or smashed, there's something about this creamy fruit that just feels right in tacos. Shrimp tacos especially benefit from a spoonful of avo when you want a pop of color and a soft, smooth texture paired with your tender or crunchy handheld shrimp meal. Diced fresh, it adds a welcome fatty richness that the shrimp are lacking, but you could also make shrimp tacos with avocado-corn salsa to complement the seafood's sweetly briny flavors.
Guacamole is an obvious go-to, and to complement the shrimp, it's worth adding ingredients like lime, chopped tomatoes and onions, and jalapeños for a range of flavors and textures. When mashing the avocados, you can use a resealable plastic bag to achieve a smooth, mess-free guacamole by securing all of your ingredients inside before mixing everything together. It's a win-win if you have too many ripe avocados lying around.