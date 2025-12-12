Andrew Zimmern's Pizza Cheese Swap Makes Boring Slices A Thing Of The Past

Andrew Zimmern knows his cheese — he once claimed on an episode of "Bizarre Foods" that he was "actually 12% cheese on the inside" because he ate so much — but he also knows that some cheeses can overwhelm the other flavors of a pizza. He suggests being cautious when using certain cheeses, like feta, the traditionally firm, crumby, slightly salty and tangy Greek cheese made from sheep's milk or a blend of sheep's milk and goat's milk. "You don't want to put a lot on there, but a little feta on pizza is absolutely delicious," he said.

He also stays away from some types of cheese altogether on his pies. "I'm not big on cheddars or other cheeses that give off a lot of oil," he said. Zimmern also has some cheese-related advice for pizza when using provolone, the classic Italian brined cheese. He suggests using a good aged provolone. Aging makes the cheese firmer, sharper, and nuttier. As Zimmern has demonstrated there's a wide range of cheese to try on pizza beyond mozzarella, just be a little judicious with how much you add.