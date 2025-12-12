Transform Plain Rice With This Dairy Addition You've Probably Overlooked

Sometimes you're just craving rice — there's no shame in that! But we wanted to find out if there was a way to spice up otherwise basic white rice. To do so, Chowhound spoke to Bar Sprezzatura's Executive Chef Trevor Kalafus at the New York City Wine & Food Festival at the Seaport. The answer? Add some cheese, and turn it into a uniquely creamy risotto.

"The most important thing when you're cooking risotto has to be the fact that you constantly keep it moving," Kalafus said. "As you're adding stock, you don't add it all in at once while you're stirring — you add it in as you go."

The inclusion of only one extra ingredient can completely transform a bowl of plain rice. "The rice soaks up the flavor, and it creates its own sauce, essentially," Kalafus said. He also has recommendations for which kind of cheese to incorporate, suggesting Italian varieties known for their depth of flavor. "Vacche Rosse, if you can get it, which is the Pink Cow," he said. "I am partial to a Fontina DOP, which is ... sharper [and] a little bit more funky. And then always, always, always Caciocavallo."