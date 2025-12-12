Want To Avoid Dry Burgers? Leave This Cut Of Beef On The Shelf

When you're in the mood for a great burger at home, you put in some serious effort to get it right. Maybe you make a special seasoning blend that you mix into the ground beef or a homemade brioche bun that perfectly melds with your carefully chosen condiments. No matter what your burger secrets are, you know that using great ground beef is key. To create juicy burgers, you'll need some fat in the mix — and that's tough to get from leaner cuts, like ground sirloin. While the flavor of ground sirloin shines in certain recipes, it's not a good fit for burgers.

If you've ever been disappointed by your burgers after choosing a leaner type of ground beef, you're not alone — forgoing the fat is one of the most common mistakes people make when cooking burgers. Lean meat dries out quickly during the cooking process, leaving you with hockey-puck-style patties that will require a glass of water to get down. If you have ground sirloin to use up, though, all hope isn't lost. Mixing ground sirloin with a cut with a higher fat content can still give you a juicy, tasty burger. Try using ground strip steak or ribeye steak for something a little different from ground chuck, the typical burger standard.