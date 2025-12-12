Want To Avoid Dry Burgers? Leave This Cut Of Beef On The Shelf
When you're in the mood for a great burger at home, you put in some serious effort to get it right. Maybe you make a special seasoning blend that you mix into the ground beef or a homemade brioche bun that perfectly melds with your carefully chosen condiments. No matter what your burger secrets are, you know that using great ground beef is key. To create juicy burgers, you'll need some fat in the mix — and that's tough to get from leaner cuts, like ground sirloin. While the flavor of ground sirloin shines in certain recipes, it's not a good fit for burgers.
If you've ever been disappointed by your burgers after choosing a leaner type of ground beef, you're not alone — forgoing the fat is one of the most common mistakes people make when cooking burgers. Lean meat dries out quickly during the cooking process, leaving you with hockey-puck-style patties that will require a glass of water to get down. If you have ground sirloin to use up, though, all hope isn't lost. Mixing ground sirloin with a cut with a higher fat content can still give you a juicy, tasty burger. Try using ground strip steak or ribeye steak for something a little different from ground chuck, the typical burger standard.
Fat is the key to juicy burgers
To create burgers that stay moist during the cooking process, most chefs agree that the best type of beef for juicier burgers has a fat content between 20% and 40%. When choosing which beef to use, it's important to consider how you like your burger done. If you prefer medium or medium-rare, you'll be able to get away with a lower fat content, since your burger won't have as much time for the fat to cook off, and dry out the meat. If you prefer well-done burger, you'll definitely want to stick to a higher fat content to ensure that your burger stays juicy.
Adding a bit of extra fat to your burger in the form of compound butter can take the juicy factor to the next level. Compound butter is super easy to make — you'll just need to let the butter soften, blend it with your favorite mix-ins (lemon and thyme can offer a surprising burst of flavor), and pop it back in the fridge, if necessary. A word to the wise, however: No amount of compound butter (or any other added fat) can make up for dry-from-the-start ground beef. Choose cuts with a higher fat content, and don't be afraid to ask your butcher to grind something up fresh behind the counter if you don't see what you're looking for.