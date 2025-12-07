Marie Callender's Beef Pot Pies Might Not Even Be Worth A Try, According To Reviews

The reviews speak for themselves. "Just had the so-called beef pot pie. Not sure what I just ate but I will NEVER purchase any of their pot pies ever again," one says. Another reads, "bland flavor, gristle meat," while someone else writes, "0 stars. This was absolutely disgusting. I cannot believe what I just tasted." The terrible feedback goes on, and on, and on.

Over on Target's website, the reviews are a bit more positive. Marie Callender's beef pot pie gets a 3.1 rating here, but that's mainly because it's easy to prepare. The dish received a 2.2 rating on taste and a 1.6 on quality. Only 16% of Target reviewers would recommend the beef pot pie. "I liked the flavor, but one beef cube was inedible and felt very sick after eating the meal," one reviewer said. Many other reviews also question the quality of the beef, calling it "dog food," "a formed rubbery substance," and "pressed cubes of processed something-or-other, not real beef."

We're the first to tell you to try something for yourself, but this beef pot pie sounds like it's in the same realm of processed and tasteless meals produced by Hungry Man – both of which are perhaps best left on the freezer aisle shelf. It has to be one of the worst-reviewed products we've seen. With all that negative feedback, it's safe to say we'll be avoiding the Marie Callender's beef pot pie until further notice.