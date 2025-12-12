The Flavor-Enhancing Fruit That's Always Cheaper At Costco

Lemons are an essential ingredient in so many dishes. They can be turned into a dessert sorbet, added to a pasta sauce to lighten its richness, or juiced into sweet lemonade. No matter the use, buying them at Costco will help you save some cash. The wholesale chain has pretty good produce prices, and if you're in the market for lemons, then you'll save a whopping 42.9% per ounce (on average) by buying Costco lemons versus buying from competitors like Walmart, Target, and Kroger, according to a study done by CashNetUSA.

Costco has a large selection of items that sell for less than what competitor retailers offer. Out of Costco's top 50 items that offer the best deals compared to the competition, lemons rank seventh. Red Vines licorice offers the biggest savings, with an average of 52.1%. Other products like croissants and chicken thighs are toward the top of the list, too. To determine the level of savings, the study took the average price of the three competitor retailers (Walmart, Kroger, and Target) and compared it to the average Costco price of the same item.