Why Hasty Pudding Is The Great Depression Dessert America Should Have Never Stopped Making

If you've never heard of hasty pudding, that's not particularly surprising. While this creamy and comforting dessert was once part of the U.S. culinary canon, it's mostly vanished from American cooks' repertoires. But what is it? Hasty pudding falls somewhere between a custard and a sweet porridge, made with some soul-warming spices and served hot. It evolved out of European porridge traditions, which made their way to North America. Early English colonists in New England adapted the dish by using cornmeal instead of wheat — a swap driven by what was cheap and abundant. As that adaptation took hold, hasty pudding developed into a sweet, slow-cooked mixture thickened with cornmeal and flavored with molasses, brown sugar, milk, eggs, ginger, and spices like nutmeg and cinnamon.

So, it's a seriously old dish, even making a cameo in the lyrics of "Yankee Doodle." Hasty pudding was also one of the fascinating foods served in the Great Depression, as cornmeal was inexpensive, filling, and shelf-stable, and families needed dishes that stretched ingredients. A notable popularity boost for the dessert came from first lady Eleanor Roosevelt, who served hasty pudding at the White House. This was arguably a way to appear in touch with average Americans by using modest, budget-friendly staples. President Theodore Roosevelt also loved the dish, which is why it's sometimes nicknamed "Teddy Roosevelt's pudding."