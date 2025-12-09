McDonald's Vs Wendy's: Who Actually Has The Better Deal On Chicken Nuggets?
When you're craving some crunchy chicken nuggets, it can be tough to pick which fast food restaurant you're going to order from. Wendy's and McDonald's are both decently ranked in the fast food chicken nugget hierarchy, but only one reigns supreme when it comes to price. We checked out the pricing for nuggets at both restaurants, and there's a clear winner.
Wendy's has the better deal on chicken nuggets — by far. Pricing can vary from one location to the next, so you'll want to run your own price comparison if you're trying to find the cheapest fast food chicken nuggets in your area. At our location in Pennsylvania, Wendy's charges $2.39 for four nuggets, which comes out to about 60 cents apiece (pricing is the same for both standard and spicy nuggets at Wendy's). McDonald's charges $3.79 for a four-pack of nuggets, setting you back 95 cents per nugget.
Pricing does go down a bit at both chains when you order more. At Wendy's, six nuggets cost $3.19, or about 53 cents per nugget, while a six-pack of nuggets at McDonald's will set you back $4.79 – roughly 80 cents each. While pricing matters, we don't think that cost-per-nugget savings should be the only thing you consider when you're trying to decide between the two. Let's take a look at some other factors you should consider when deciding whether McDonald's or Wendy's chicken nuggets are the better buy.
Taste, crunch, and sauce options: Other factors to consider
Whether you prefer Wendy's or McDonald's chicken nuggets is a matter of personal preference, but we think the crispy, peppery bites from Wendy's have a slight edge over McDonald's nuggets. The texture of Wendy's chicken is always consistent (albeit more processed), while nuggets from McDonald's have been known to have a tough bite every now and then. The taste of the breading is also an important consideration: Some claim that the key to McDonald's chicken nuggets is in the batter, which gives them a more beer-battered-style crunch, while Wendy's breading is more akin to heavily seasoned panko breadcrumbs. Calorically, each chain's nuggets are pretty similar, clocking in at about 45 calories per nugget, and while neither option will win any health awards, they're not the unhealthiest fast food chicken nuggets in the game.
Dipping sauce options are key, and Wendy's has recently stepped up its game, offering new dips like Wendy's Signature, which is creamy, spicy, and peppery, as well as sweet chili sauce. That said, it's very tough to beat McDonald's original BBQ sauce — and that's not just because it brings back the nostalgic vibe of sitting around the McDonaldland tree at a childhood McDonald's birthday party (you can totally still book those, by the way). McDonald's BBQ sauce is the perfect combination of sweet and spicy, with just a touch of smoke. At the end of the day, Wendy's nuggets still win out over McDonald's — it's impossible to beat that well-seasoned crunch, and choosing Wendy's nuggets keeps your wallet just as happy as your taste buds.