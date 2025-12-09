McDonald's Vs Wendy's: Who Actually Has The Better Deal On Chicken Nuggets?

When you're craving some crunchy chicken nuggets, it can be tough to pick which fast food restaurant you're going to order from. Wendy's and McDonald's are both decently ranked in the fast food chicken nugget hierarchy, but only one reigns supreme when it comes to price. We checked out the pricing for nuggets at both restaurants, and there's a clear winner.

Wendy's has the better deal on chicken nuggets — by far. Pricing can vary from one location to the next, so you'll want to run your own price comparison if you're trying to find the cheapest fast food chicken nuggets in your area. At our location in Pennsylvania, Wendy's charges $2.39 for four nuggets, which comes out to about 60 cents apiece (pricing is the same for both standard and spicy nuggets at Wendy's). McDonald's charges $3.79 for a four-pack of nuggets, setting you back 95 cents per nugget.

Pricing does go down a bit at both chains when you order more. At Wendy's, six nuggets cost $3.19, or about 53 cents per nugget, while a six-pack of nuggets at McDonald's will set you back $4.79 – roughly 80 cents each. While pricing matters, we don't think that cost-per-nugget savings should be the only thing you consider when you're trying to decide between the two. Let's take a look at some other factors you should consider when deciding whether McDonald's or Wendy's chicken nuggets are the better buy.