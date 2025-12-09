Black Coffee Is Key To Fixing Bland Stew. Here's How It Works

The easiest way to add a little coffee flavor to a batch of stew is to incorporate it right at the beginning of the cooking process. Add some black coffee to the pot to replace some of the braising liquid. As the dish simmers, the coffee will caramelize, meld, and mellow with the other flavors in the pot, creating a tender, roasty quality that enhances the stew without announcing itself. This secret addition also works well for pot roast. You can either dump in some black coffee with the stock or broth, or try using a little coffee when it's time to deglaze the pan after browning the meat.

You don't need a lot of coffee to get the flavor benefits, either. Depending on the size of the stew recipe, about ½ cup can make all the difference. While you can brew the coffee fresh, this is also a great way to use up a bit of leftover coffee that's been sitting in the pot. You can make an extra couple of cups during your morning brew and set it aside for making stew later. Just make sure that the coffee is plain and unsweetened, because any extra flavorings like vanilla or hazelnut will taste totally out of place in a savory stew.