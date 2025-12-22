Can Salt Really Prevent Oil From Splattering?

There's a whole universe of kitchen hacks floating around online, with salt-in-the-pan definitely being intriguing upon first reading. Basically, some people swear a pinch of salt stops hot oil from popping all over your stove, which sounds great in theory because the reasons why oil splatters and spits usually come down to tiny bits of moisture reacting with heat. So I decided to take it for a test spin by heating a decent pour of oil in a cast-iron skillet until it shimmered then tossing in a small pinch of salt. At first, nothing dramatic happened. The oil still hissed when I dropped a stray water droplet in, but it wasn't as explosive as it could have been. The splatter was there but quieter. I threw in some vegetables and I could see that the salt wasn't stopping anything but it was slowing down the chaos a little.

But here's the catch: the wetter the food was, the less salt did. The carrot sticks cooked nicely but the minute I threw in some bell peppers, the spluttering started. Plus, overcrowding the pan seemed to make the hack even more useless. So, while it wasn't a miracle, it made making my stir fry ever so slightly less dramatic which doesn't count for nothing.