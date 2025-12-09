Dollar Tree Wire Trash Cans Solve A Potato Problem You Didn't Know You Had

Tubular tendrils sprouting from shriveled skin, an overwhelming odor of decay — when potatoes go bad, they go spectacularly bad. Despite the potato's rather theatrical demise, though, the disappointment is the same as with any unexpectedly expired produce, and you're left dreaming of all the potato dishes that will never be (at least until the next grocery run). But that food waste is preventable. When stored in ideal conditions, potatoes can last several months, and you don't need any high-tech equipment or lengthy preparation regime for near-perfect storage either. All you need is a wire trash can from Dollar Tree.

No, this isn't a suggestion to just throw the potatoes away and be done with it. The open weave of the waste basket's design is great for encouraging the air flow that potatoes need to thrive in storage. Plants respirate to stay alive and grow, taking in oxygen and carbon dioxide to release energy and make the starches and sugars the plant consumes. But respiration doesn't stop when produce is harvested — the plant continues to exchange these gases, but it suddenly isn't able to recharge itself from the soil and sun. It's still releasing carbon dioxide into the air and will wither and shrivel quickly if it isn't able to take more air in, so it needs help. Plastic or paper bags, bowls, and boxes typically prevent air flow, depriving the potatoes of the necessary oxygen and carbon dioxide. The wire trash can, on the other hand, gives great ventilation and helps keep your potatoes good for longer.