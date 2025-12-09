Dollar Tree Wire Trash Cans Solve A Potato Problem You Didn't Know You Had
Tubular tendrils sprouting from shriveled skin, an overwhelming odor of decay — when potatoes go bad, they go spectacularly bad. Despite the potato's rather theatrical demise, though, the disappointment is the same as with any unexpectedly expired produce, and you're left dreaming of all the potato dishes that will never be (at least until the next grocery run). But that food waste is preventable. When stored in ideal conditions, potatoes can last several months, and you don't need any high-tech equipment or lengthy preparation regime for near-perfect storage either. All you need is a wire trash can from Dollar Tree.
No, this isn't a suggestion to just throw the potatoes away and be done with it. The open weave of the waste basket's design is great for encouraging the air flow that potatoes need to thrive in storage. Plants respirate to stay alive and grow, taking in oxygen and carbon dioxide to release energy and make the starches and sugars the plant consumes. But respiration doesn't stop when produce is harvested — the plant continues to exchange these gases, but it suddenly isn't able to recharge itself from the soil and sun. It's still releasing carbon dioxide into the air and will wither and shrivel quickly if it isn't able to take more air in, so it needs help. Plastic or paper bags, bowls, and boxes typically prevent air flow, depriving the potatoes of the necessary oxygen and carbon dioxide. The wire trash can, on the other hand, gives great ventilation and helps keep your potatoes good for longer.
Set the wire trash can up for potato success
The need for ventilation isn't just about assisting with respiration and refreshing the released oxygen and carbon dioxide, though. When potatoes release carbon dioxide, they also release water, and the two come out as vapor. If that water vapor is trapped by a poorly ventilated container, the moisture can quickly cause the potatoes to rot. Dollar Tree's waste basket lets the air flow out, just as it lets the air flow in.
Potatoes require more than just good air flow to reach their storage potential, though, so you'll need to set the trash can up in the right place. Make sure you've brushed any dirt off the potatoes and ensure they're completely dry, then put the wire trash can in a cool, dark, well-ventilated space. Ideally, potatoes should be in 95% humidity to avoid too much moisture loss and should be kept as low as 40 degrees Fahrenheit — but most homes won't have an area that meets these perfect conditions. However, a cool pantry, garage, or basement tend to be dark enough to prevent green potatoes and are often slightly more humid than the rest of the house (which usually has about 30% to 60% humidity). Resist the urge to toss the potatoes in the fridge, since that will be too cold and will cause sugar accumulation.
Although the wire trash can in a kitchen pantry will prolong your potatoes beyond their shelf life sitting on the counter in a plastic bag, these conditions probably won't give you months. You'll get a few weeks of fresh tubers, so keep a close eye out for signs that your potatoes have gone bad.