Should You Avoid Putting Vinyl Flooring In The Kitchen?
If you've ever designed a kitchen, you know that there are a million choices you'll have to make throughout the process. What kind of window do you want, and how many windows? What kind of sink, refrigerator, and outlet set up are you going for? And so on. To add to the pressure, the flooring you choose for your cooking space is a big factor in how it ultimately turns out. There's a lot to pick from, and each option has its own benefits and downfalls. One of these choices, vinyl, is quite controversial, loved by some and hated by others. But despite how polarizing it is, you shouldn't necessarily avoid putting it in your kitchen.
Vinyl has a ton going for it, from affordability, to durability, to not getting extremely cold in the winter like tile does. But of course, the material also has flaws. For one thing, some people just don't like the appearance, thinking vinyl looks plasticky or doesn't live up to the rawness of wood. And beyond that, the material is typically not biodegradable or recyclable. So unless you find a brand-new, environmentally conscious vinyl company to buy from, it might not be the best choice for the eco-minded. In short, vinyl flooring is a great choice if you're looking for cost-savings and spill-resistance, but not such a great kitchen pick if you don't like the somewhat plasticky aesthetic of the material.
Tips to help you make the right vinyl decision
Again, the best option for your kitchen flooring is going to depend on what you prioritize. If all you want is the most cost effective material, vinyl is probably the way to go — you can even buy vinyl kitchen flooring at Costco. And FYI, even if you like the look of wood, you can still pick vinyl; it comes in all sorts of colors and textures, including versions that look pretty similar to different types of wood. But if you know that you're someone who will be bothered by the fakeness of the sheen, craving a more natural wooden touch, trust your gut — you likely use your kitchen every single day, and you want it to be a place you enjoy. The flooring style in the rest of your house may also help you make this decision for the sake of consistency.
If you do choose vinyl floors, there are still even more decisions to make. From glue-down vinyl tiles to vinyl sheets, there are all sorts of styles of the flooring type, each working best with different intentions. Some types are more water resistant, good if they're near a sink (or you're clumsy), while others are valued for being easy and quick to install. Once you've got all that down, you can move onto the fun part — deciding on all the little decor details that will make your kitchen feel cozy and curated to who you are — and enjoy seeing your vision come to life.