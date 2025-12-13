Should You Avoid Putting Vinyl Flooring In The Kitchen?

If you've ever designed a kitchen, you know that there are a million choices you'll have to make throughout the process. What kind of window do you want, and how many windows? What kind of sink, refrigerator, and outlet set up are you going for? And so on. To add to the pressure, the flooring you choose for your cooking space is a big factor in how it ultimately turns out. There's a lot to pick from, and each option has its own benefits and downfalls. One of these choices, vinyl, is quite controversial, loved by some and hated by others. But despite how polarizing it is, you shouldn't necessarily avoid putting it in your kitchen.

Vinyl has a ton going for it, from affordability, to durability, to not getting extremely cold in the winter like tile does. But of course, the material also has flaws. For one thing, some people just don't like the appearance, thinking vinyl looks plasticky or doesn't live up to the rawness of wood. And beyond that, the material is typically not biodegradable or recyclable. So unless you find a brand-new, environmentally conscious vinyl company to buy from, it might not be the best choice for the eco-minded. In short, vinyl flooring is a great choice if you're looking for cost-savings and spill-resistance, but not such a great kitchen pick if you don't like the somewhat plasticky aesthetic of the material.