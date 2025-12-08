The Old-School Ingredient That's Missing From Your Cocktails

There are lots of recipes out there for deliciously creamy cocktails, usually made with ingredients like egg whites, heavy cream, and sugary liqueurs. But there's one thick, fermented dairy product that often gets left out of the cocktail conversation: buttermilk. Historically, buttermilk was a liquid byproduct of churning butter that became embraced as a shelf-stable dairy beverage due to its natural fermentation. Its acidic properties also make it a secret weapon for the perfect pancakes and killer biscuits. These days, we make buttermilk by culturing regular milk rather than churning butter, but it still has an old-fashioned charm and unique tangy flavor that could lend itself nicely to cocktails.

That said, you're unlikely to see many buttermilk cocktails on your standard bar menu these days. It's unclear if it was ever as popular a drink ingredient in Western cultures as, say, heavy cream, though TikTok user @happyhour.abby did find evidence of a buttermilk-based mocktail in a 1971 book of non-alcoholic drink recipes. Perhaps the most enduring drink made from buttermilk is chaas, an Indian beverage meant to aid in digestion and often seasoned with masala spices.

That's what expert mixologist Robert Lam-Burns, bar manager of LenLen in New York City, says he would model a buttermilk cocktail after. "If I was using buttermilk in a cocktail I'd probably go down the Indian chaas drink route — using chaas as the inspiration for a cocktail that includes spices, buttermilk, and various herbs," he said.