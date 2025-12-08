The Iconic '80s Kitchen Design We Think Deserves A Comeback

Kitchen designs have come a long way since the days of old-school breakfast booths and bright yellow walls. While there are many questionable kitchen decor trends we're happy to leave behind, some vintage designs that make a kitchen feel homey and timeless. Few design choices capture this cozy spirit like the 1980s wood-paneled kitchen. What started as a post-war 1970s trend and made its way into the early '80s, the wooden look was both popular and cost-effective. It didn't stop at kitchens, either — from living room furniture to wood-paneled walls, this style was everywhere back in the day.

In the '70s and '80s, vibrant colors and warm tones were popular, and they complemented the rustic wood interiors. Manufactured wood rather than real wood was typically used, as the point of this era was to focus on affordability with an expensive feel. Plaster was also commonly used during this time, and wood paneling was an efficient and cheap way to cover up cracks from the plaster. This material gave homes a classic, comforting, and cohesive design.