The Iconic '80s Kitchen Design We Think Deserves A Comeback
Kitchen designs have come a long way since the days of old-school breakfast booths and bright yellow walls. While there are many questionable kitchen decor trends we're happy to leave behind, some vintage designs that make a kitchen feel homey and timeless. Few design choices capture this cozy spirit like the 1980s wood-paneled kitchen. What started as a post-war 1970s trend and made its way into the early '80s, the wooden look was both popular and cost-effective. It didn't stop at kitchens, either — from living room furniture to wood-paneled walls, this style was everywhere back in the day.
In the '70s and '80s, vibrant colors and warm tones were popular, and they complemented the rustic wood interiors. Manufactured wood rather than real wood was typically used, as the point of this era was to focus on affordability with an expensive feel. Plaster was also commonly used during this time, and wood paneling was an efficient and cheap way to cover up cracks from the plaster. This material gave homes a classic, comforting, and cohesive design.
Why did wood paneling go out of style?
Some chefs, including Julia Child, never opted for a sleek, modern kitchen. But in the mid-1980s, many homeowners began to shift away from the colorful wooden interiors to a more neutral look with drywall. The switch toward lighter (in color and material) styles eventually set the tone for 21st-century kitchen aesthetics. People found ways to cover up their '80s wood paneling with wallpaper, paint, or even refinishing. Although whites and grays dominate contemporary interiors, there's also a wave of nostalgia for the old trends.
Wood paneling has slowly made its way back into current times, but in a more trend-forward way. Wider panels with high-gloss paint create a modern yet classic feel, and using lighter-colored woods can keep your kitchen bright and serene. Wood paneling is also practical, and you can effortlessly clean wooden walls and cabinets without damaging the finish. If you're looking for a way to add color back into your kitchen, wood paneling is a retro kitchen trend that should make a comeback.