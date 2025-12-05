This Aldi Boho-Style Cabinet Is The Stylish Solution For Kitchen Clutter (If You Can Find It)
If your ideal kitchen vibe is boho-chic — think '70s — listen up. We've discovered a popular Aldi find that will totally match your aesthetic, and as a bonus, it's a great functional decor piece, adding extra storage space without any remodeling required. The piece we're talking about, typically priced at $69.99, is Aldi's Sohl accent adjustable shelf cabinet. While it is a little more expensive than most items at the well-known grocery-store-slash-discount-chain, it's also a little more multifunctional. The square cabinet rests on four short legs, with woven rattan doors framed by light wood that open to reveal two deep-set shelves great for storing kitchen odds and ends. Approximately 31 inches tall, 13 inches deep, and 31 inches wide, it's the optimal size to store a decent number of items without taking up a whole wall in your kitchen.
There's just one catch — it's hard to find this item in stock. As with many of the other special items in Aldi's Finds aisle, this cabinet cycles through periods of being on and off the shelves, and unfortunately, it's currently not available as of the time of writing. The last time it was officially in stores was November 4, and there's no official way to know when it will make its next comeback. But if you ask us, this is a good enough deal that it's totally worth refreshing the "Weekly Finds" page on Aldi's website every once in a while in the hopes that this gem of a decor piece has made its triumphant return.
How to utilize Aldi's budget-friendly cabinet in your kitchen
While you wait to see if this cabinet comes back in stock, you might be tempted to just purchase a similar item from another brand. That's certainly an option, but let us put the pricing of the Aldi version into context in case you're wondering if this is really a steal. Target sells a similar cabinet for $250, while Home Depot's version will set you back more than $400 when it's not on sale. That's not to mention the even pricier offerings from bougier home decor brands. Either way, any version of this airy, homey cabinet — in addition to looking nice tucked into a sun-soaked corner of your kitchen — is also a great storage solution for a small kitchen that's struggling to accommodate all of your cooking supplies.
If you do get your hands on one of Aldi's rattan cabinets when it hits shelves again, we have plenty of ideas for how you can use it after assembly. You could store dishes, drinking glasses, or your favorite mugs inside, or stack potholders, dish towels, and tablecloths inside to transform it into a makeshift kitchen linen closet. Yet another option is to utilize the cabinet as a bar cart, placing glasses and supplies inside and setting a wire rack on top to display wine and liquor bottles. Similarly, you could use the top surface to host a DIY at-home coffee bar, featuring an espresso machine, coffee grinder, and a series of hooks hung above to hold your cutest mugs. Finally, if you have a bunch of cookbooks that you've been trying to find a place for, you could treat the top of the cabinet like a coffee table, curating a selection to stack on top or arrange with bookends.