This Aldi Boho-Style Cabinet Is The Stylish Solution For Kitchen Clutter (If You Can Find It)

If your ideal kitchen vibe is boho-chic — think '70s — listen up. We've discovered a popular Aldi find that will totally match your aesthetic, and as a bonus, it's a great functional decor piece, adding extra storage space without any remodeling required. The piece we're talking about, typically priced at $69.99, is Aldi's Sohl accent adjustable shelf cabinet. While it is a little more expensive than most items at the well-known grocery-store-slash-discount-chain, it's also a little more multifunctional. The square cabinet rests on four short legs, with woven rattan doors framed by light wood that open to reveal two deep-set shelves great for storing kitchen odds and ends. Approximately 31 inches tall, 13 inches deep, and 31 inches wide, it's the optimal size to store a decent number of items without taking up a whole wall in your kitchen.

There's just one catch — it's hard to find this item in stock. As with many of the other special items in Aldi's Finds aisle, this cabinet cycles through periods of being on and off the shelves, and unfortunately, it's currently not available as of the time of writing. The last time it was officially in stores was November 4, and there's no official way to know when it will make its next comeback. But if you ask us, this is a good enough deal that it's totally worth refreshing the "Weekly Finds" page on Aldi's website every once in a while in the hopes that this gem of a decor piece has made its triumphant return.