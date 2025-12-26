Make Roast Chicken Skin Crackle With This 3-Day Technique

For this technique to work, it's crucial to dry your chicken out. And we don't just mean patting it dry with a paper towel. In order to get the crispiest, most consistent chicken skin possible, we mean really, truly dry it. Give your chicken a rest for several hours — or even better, a full day — uncovered in the fridge. It's important to let the air circulate around the whole bird here, so you don't end up with any soggy patches, so make sure to rest it on a wire rack with a tray underneath. The cold air of the fridge will help to effectively dehydrate the skin, so that it renders and crisps up beautifully in the oven, without the meat overcooking.

You might be worried that leaving your chicken out would cause the meat itself to dehydrate too, and go tough — but fear not. A recommended part of this process is brining, which will have ensured that the chicken stays juicy and tender. It's the same principle that you'd apply to dry aging beef, just on a shorter timescale.

For an even more consistent cook, consider spatchcocking your chicken. This involves removing the backbone and breaking the breastbone so that your chicken lays out flat — meaning that the dark meat will cook through before the more delicate breast meat is overdone. With a bit of clever butchery, you can remove the ribcage entirely — but for home cooks, the best method is to take a pair of sturdy kitchen scissors and make two cuts all the way through the bird, one on either side of the spine.