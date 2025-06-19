The Easiest Way To Baste A Roast Chicken

Basting is just a fancy term for moistening the surface of the meat with some sort of flavored liquid. Many people use the pan drippings, but you can also baste with butter, oil, or stock. The trick is to get it evenly distributed. There are a few tools to do this, including a food-grade brush, a ladle, or a basting bulb. Stephanie Loaiza from Six Sisters' Stuff has tried multiple methods, but she says you can always keep it simple.

"Basters are relatively inexpensive, and they can quickly and efficiently gather the liquids to redistribute them over the top of the chicken," she explains. "In a pinch, using a large spoon to scoop the liquids and pour them over the chicken will work, though it will take more time." One method she isn't into, though, is soaking cheesecloth with butter. "Apparently, it can protect the skin from getting burnt and does keep the butter in place. However, if you want a crispier skin, you need to remove the cheesecloth for the last part of cooking. It seems like it may be more hassle than it's worth."

Whatever method you choose, be sure to limit the number of times you open the oven, which releases heat and slows down the roasting time. If you have a Dutch oven for roasting your chicken, you could even skip basting altogether. Just be sure to keep a meat thermometer handy so it doesn't overcook, and let the roasted chicken rest for a few minutes after you pull it from the oven before slicing.