The Salted Caramel Drink From Sonic That Feels Like Dessert In A Cup

Whether you think you have your go-to drink pinned down or you're still in search for your signature sip, it is always worth trying out new viral drinks. Sonic is a chain restaurant with a reputation for offering low-cost and tasty treats on the go, but its drink offerings usually turn heads. Whether it's the viral key lime pie shake or the whimsical secret mermaid drink, the U.S. restaurant has made a name for itself in the delicious drink department. Sonic's latest Salted Caramel and Toffee Iced Coffee pushes the boundaries so much that you may want to whip out a spoon to enjoy this sweet concoction.

The drink, which was released on the chain's app in August and released nationwide on September 1, is made from ice, salted caramel syrup, cold brew iced coffee, soft whip cold foam, and salted toffee toppings to complete the drinking experience. The indulgent flavors are intricately layered, making this iced coffee one that could pass as a dessert. Salted caramel and toffee are a long-standing duo that have been featured together in desserts for ages. Sonic's coffee-rich take may have some fans skipping an after-dinner treat and enjoying a sugary sip instead. To top it off, Sonic also launched Salted Caramel Toffee Croissant bites to add to the Salted Caramel Toffee collection. A 20-ounce cup of this coffee costs $2.99, making it an affordable drink from the fast-food eatery.