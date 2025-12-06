The Salted Caramel Drink From Sonic That Feels Like Dessert In A Cup
Whether you think you have your go-to drink pinned down or you're still in search for your signature sip, it is always worth trying out new viral drinks. Sonic is a chain restaurant with a reputation for offering low-cost and tasty treats on the go, but its drink offerings usually turn heads. Whether it's the viral key lime pie shake or the whimsical secret mermaid drink, the U.S. restaurant has made a name for itself in the delicious drink department. Sonic's latest Salted Caramel and Toffee Iced Coffee pushes the boundaries so much that you may want to whip out a spoon to enjoy this sweet concoction.
The drink, which was released on the chain's app in August and released nationwide on September 1, is made from ice, salted caramel syrup, cold brew iced coffee, soft whip cold foam, and salted toffee toppings to complete the drinking experience. The indulgent flavors are intricately layered, making this iced coffee one that could pass as a dessert. Salted caramel and toffee are a long-standing duo that have been featured together in desserts for ages. Sonic's coffee-rich take may have some fans skipping an after-dinner treat and enjoying a sugary sip instead. To top it off, Sonic also launched Salted Caramel Toffee Croissant bites to add to the Salted Caramel Toffee collection. A 20-ounce cup of this coffee costs $2.99, making it an affordable drink from the fast-food eatery.
What coffee-lovers think of Sonic's Salted Caramel Toffee iced drink
Sonic's caramel and toffee-flavored iced drink is right on trend with the rising interest (and borderline obsession) with specialty caffeinated beverages. Whether it's the rise of flavored matcha drinks or the ongoing reign of the pumpkin spice, flavorful pick-me-up drinks are in and here to stay. Sonic's new coffee took inspiration from classic dessert flavors right on time for comfort food and snuggle season, aka fall. Not everyone is impressed with the combination though, with one YouTuber deeming it "drinkable" but not tasty enough to recommend. Some have taken issue with the drink's imbalance of saltiness and caramel sweetness, making it not quite the right profile for a drink.
Despite a few negative reviews that feel that the sweetness ruined the drink, there are some Sonic diners who believe the coffee drink is a success. If you are someone who likes the buzz of coffee but aren't quite a fan of its dominating taste, this drink might tick all the right boxes, since it's known to be sweet enough to drown out the coffee aftertaste. Some liken the drink's flavor to butterscotch, which is another sweet and comforting taste. Others have labeled it as a perfect fall drink, even commenting on how potent the caramel flavor is and how "buttery" the drink is overall in a TikTok review. The flavor depends on how much of a dessert-lover you are at heart.