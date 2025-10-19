How To Order The Viral Key Lime Pie Shake From Sonic
Whether you love or hate Sonic, you have to give credit where credit is due. And when it comes to Sonic's drink and shake menu, the drive-in fast food chain's creativity is off the charts. What's so great about Sonic is that it has all the classic drink, slushy, and milkshake flavors you could expect, but it doesn't just stop there. Sonic gives its customers so much freedom when placing their drink orders, allowing visitors to customize their beverages to no end. The secret menu mermaid drink is just one example.
So when somebody goes down a rabbit trail of customizing their drink, and ends up making the perfect combination, well you know they've got to share the secret. That's exactly what happened on social media, when some brilliant soul decided to order Sonic's Cheesecake Master Shake and blend in some lime syrup. The cheesecake shake already comes topped with whipped cream and graham cracker crumbles. So when you add in the lime syrup — voila! — you have a delicious key lime pie shake that might even rival Ina Garten's delicious key lime pie recipe, no fancy baking tools needed. Is that brilliant or is that brilliant? The answer is yes.
What other shake combinations could you try at Sonic?
While the thought of the viral key lime pie shake definitely has us in milkshake fever dream land, we also wonder what other combinations are out there. Mixing the chocolate and peanut butter shake is a no-brainer, but the chocolate and caramel would go together great too. The classic hot fudge milkshake would certainly pair well with Sonic's banana or strawberry shake — or maybe with just a hit of strawberry syrup.
In a thread on Reddit, commenters recommend the chocolate mocha with a hint of French vanilla, as well as the classic fruit pairing of strawberry and banana. A peanut butter and Oreo shake combo is another can't miss recommendation. Or what about peanut butter and banana? Maybe the delicious trinity of strawberry, vanilla, and chocolate — a Neapolitan milkshake, anyone?
Obviously, this could be a long rabbit trail of endless shake combinations. And we're here for all of them. But next time we're at Sonic, you better believe we're going to give that viral key lime pie shake a try. Cheesecake shake with lime syrup? Sounds like a perfect sweet treat.