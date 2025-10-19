How To Order The Viral Key Lime Pie Shake From Sonic

Whether you love or hate Sonic, you have to give credit where credit is due. And when it comes to Sonic's drink and shake menu, the drive-in fast food chain's creativity is off the charts. What's so great about Sonic is that it has all the classic drink, slushy, and milkshake flavors you could expect, but it doesn't just stop there. Sonic gives its customers so much freedom when placing their drink orders, allowing visitors to customize their beverages to no end. The secret menu mermaid drink is just one example.

So when somebody goes down a rabbit trail of customizing their drink, and ends up making the perfect combination, well you know they've got to share the secret. That's exactly what happened on social media, when some brilliant soul decided to order Sonic's Cheesecake Master Shake and blend in some lime syrup. The cheesecake shake already comes topped with whipped cream and graham cracker crumbles. So when you add in the lime syrup — voila! — you have a delicious key lime pie shake that might even rival Ina Garten's delicious key lime pie recipe, no fancy baking tools needed. Is that brilliant or is that brilliant? The answer is yes.