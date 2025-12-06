5 Tips For Making Refreshing, Perfectly Blended Wine Slushies At Home

Wine slushies are a fun way to spice up a cocktail party or liven up a nightcap drink. They're easy to prepare in batches — all you need is a decent blender – and they're often lower in alcohol due to the necessity of keeping that frozen texture, which makes them great for group gatherings. But, as with any frozen drink, there actually is a wrong way to prepare them (hint: too much alcohol).

Robert Hoffman, the beverage director at Lucky Charlie in Brooklyn, New York, and Oscar Simoza, director of spirits at BCB3 Hospitality, both gave Chowhound some exclusive tips and tricks for ensuring your next wine slushie is restaurant quality. For example, when you prep a wine slushie, it should have the right flavor balance. Additionally, the type of fruit you use matters, and while sugar is good, you don't want it too sweet or you lose out on tasting all of the ingredients.