The Risky Meat Thawing Mistake You Need To Avoid

Freezing meat is a great way to avoid food waste. It's easy enough to pop the meat in the freezer, and when it's time to thaw it, there are a few ways to do it — as well as one major way not to. Although it's tempting to thaw raw meat on the counter rather than in the refrigerator for speed purposes, it's actually not safe.

According to the USDA, meat cannot be left out at room temperature for more than two hours. As the meat starts to defrost, its surface, which is directly exposed to room temperature, thaws more quickly than its interior. This means that its surface temperature will hit the "danger zone" — the temperature range between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit — in a shorter period of time.

When meat sits at this temperature, bacteria multiply rapidly. Bacteria counts can double in only 20 minutes at room temperature, so after a couple of hours, enough bacteria can grow on the meat's surface to make you sick. Even if you use a defrosting tray, the countertop method is still unsafe. The tray doesn't prevent food from entering the danger zone, and it still takes time to fully defrost meat, which can put you at risk of foodborne illness.