The Risky Meat Thawing Mistake You Need To Avoid
Freezing meat is a great way to avoid food waste. It's easy enough to pop the meat in the freezer, and when it's time to thaw it, there are a few ways to do it — as well as one major way not to. Although it's tempting to thaw raw meat on the counter rather than in the refrigerator for speed purposes, it's actually not safe.
According to the USDA, meat cannot be left out at room temperature for more than two hours. As the meat starts to defrost, its surface, which is directly exposed to room temperature, thaws more quickly than its interior. This means that its surface temperature will hit the "danger zone" — the temperature range between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit — in a shorter period of time.
When meat sits at this temperature, bacteria multiply rapidly. Bacteria counts can double in only 20 minutes at room temperature, so after a couple of hours, enough bacteria can grow on the meat's surface to make you sick. Even if you use a defrosting tray, the countertop method is still unsafe. The tray doesn't prevent food from entering the danger zone, and it still takes time to fully defrost meat, which can put you at risk of foodborne illness.
The safest ways to defrost meat
One of the most reliable and recommended ways to defrost meat is in the refrigerator. This ensures the meat stays out of the danger zone, slowing bacterial growth substantially. As a result, the meat is much safer to consume, though it takes much longer to defrost because the refrigerator temperature is often only a few degrees above freezing. It can take up to a day to thaw a package of chicken or ground beef, so if you don't have that much time, you can also use the cold-water method.
Using hot water to thaw meat is a mistake, as it can cause the meat to cook prematurely, but the same risk doesn't apply to cold water. Place the meat in leakproof packaging, then submerge it in cold water, changing it out every 30 minutes. If done correctly, the meat should thaw within a couple of hours.
If you're truly in a time crunch, you can thaw meat in the microwave. To properly defrost meat in the microwave, remove the meat from any plastic wrap or foam packaging, then use the defrost setting to heat it. The actual time required depends on what you're thawing, so check the meat frequently to know when it's ready to cook. While this is a safe method, it isn't the best, because to maintain food safety and quality, you have to cook the meat as soon as it thaws. Additionally, the microwave can start cooking some of the meat as it thaws, leading to an uneven texture.