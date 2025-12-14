How Long Does It Typically Take To Remodel A Kitchen?

As nice as it might look with brand new light fixtures and a kitchen island, remodeling your kitchen is inconvenient. Having to go weeks or even months with little or no access to the place where you store food, cook, and maybe even make your DIY at-home coffee can make life challenging, not to mention expensive if you're replacing home-cooked meals with pricey takeout. So if you're dreaming of new countertops and deciding whether to buy a mini fridge in the interim, you're probably wondering how long your kitchen-less limbo will last. We (sort of) have the answer for you.

The exact length of a remodel will depend on the scope and complexity of the project. If you're fully redoing plumbing, electricity, and replacing your kitchen appliances, you might be without your precious kitchen for two to five months. But if your project is more of a face-lift, with aesthetic changes like new countertops or handles but no new structural elements, you could have your kitchen back within a few weeks. Keeping an open line of communication with your contractor is key. During the planning phase, they should give you an accurate estimate of how much time your vision will take to become a reality. Even so, it's important to keep your expectations flexible, since a small supply delay or installation mistake can set the project back.