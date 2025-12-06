How To Substitute Honey For Brown Sugar When You're In A Pinch

It's a gutting feeling when you're getting a recipe together and you realize you're short one crucial ingredient. But if you're whipping up a sauce or a batch of cookies or anything in between and find yourself with no brown sugar, don't fret — all you've got to do is reach for your bottle of honey. Honey can be used in a variety of ways when cooking and baking, including as a little cheat code for getting satisfying grill marks on your steaks, and it can also be a super-sub if you're lacking brown sugar. However, it requires a bit of know-how to do so.

This is where Kantha Shelke, PhD comes in. Shelke is not only the CFS (Certified Food Scientist) Principal for food science and research firm Corvus Blue LLC, but she is also a Senior Lecturer of Food Safety Regulations at Johns Hopkins University. Although she says that substituting honey for brown sugar is perfectly doable, it'll require some tweaking depending on what you're cooking or baking. On the whole, though, she suggests a few all-but-universal rules: "replace 1 cup brown sugar with ¾ cup honey," "reduce liquid in recipe by ¼ cup per cup of honey used," "lower oven temperature by 25 degrees Fahrenheit," and "add ¼ teaspoon baking soda per cup of honey." Following these guidelines should make your switch (and your cuisine) as seamless as can be when your brown sugar goes astray.