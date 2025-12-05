Can You Eat Avocado Peels?

Avocados aren't just on-trend — their popularity has firmly rooted itself in the zeitgeist. The buttery, fiber-filled fruits (yes, they're fruits — berries, if we're being technical) are here to stay. Whether you love sliced avocado on top of your morning toast with everything but the bagel seasoning, you prefer a few slices on a perfectly grilled burger, or you like avocado smashed up into a spicy, citrusy guacamole, you've likely never wondered whether you should hang onto the peel. It turns out you actually can eat avocado peels — and, believe it or not, they're pretty good for you (we were surprised too). Research shows that avocado peels contain antioxidants and have antimicrobial effects.

The type of avocado you choose matters if you're trying to get the health benefits of eating the skin. If you'd like to bite into it like an apple, look for Mexicola avocados, which have thin, pliable, purplish skin (the color of an eggplant). If you're interested in eating the skin of other types of avocado — like the tasty Hass variety, commonly found in grocery stores — you'll need to put in a bit of work.