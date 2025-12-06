Golden codfish that shatters under a fork does not need a vat of oil or a kitchen that smells like a dockside fryer. The trick lives in a bag of cornmeal that behaves like a tiny army of armor makers. Each grain locks into the surface of the fish and creates a shell that crackles when the heat finally gets to it. The oven becomes a blast furnace in this story. High heat brings the crunch, not oil. Codfish plays along because it is gentle, mild, and impossible to ruin unless someone tries very hard. The flaky meat takes on a cornmeal crust as if it is relieved to have something bold wrapped around it.

Cornmeal works because it does not melt or sag when blasted with heat. It stays gritty. It holds form. When the edges start to toast, they mimic the deep-fried look that people aim to achieve with fryers and splatter screens. The right amount of heat turns the surface into something almost theatrical. The codfish sits there in the oven and develops that golden edge without any oil bath. A light spray or brush of neutral oil gives the crust a chance to blister and crisp while the interior stays soft enough to flake apart with no effort at all. This is not a diet hack. It is not a guilt free stunt either. It is the best way to get that perfect codfish without frying anything.