Here's How Long That Homemade Eggnog Is Good For

The holidays are a time for plenty of food traditions, from grandma's fruit cake to homemade eggnog. This cheerful time of year is also full of leftovers. If you're wondering how long your eggnog lasts in the refrigerator, it ultimately depends on whether or not it contains alcohol.

The alcohol content within eggnog can help ward off bacteria for a few days. If you're incorporating ingredients like brandy or whiskey, you can expect to get about three days out of the festive drink. However, without alcohol, the shelf life of eggnog is incredibly short. It should be consumed within 24 hours, so if your guests don't drink it all the first night, get creative with how to use leftover eggnog before you make your next batch. If you're certain you won't finish it all in that brief timespan, you can actually freeze eggnog for up to six months to help reduce food waste. Just leave a little room in the freezer container for the eggnog to expand, and if it defrosts a little grainy, blend it to smooth it out.