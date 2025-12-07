Here's How Long That Homemade Eggnog Is Good For
The holidays are a time for plenty of food traditions, from grandma's fruit cake to homemade eggnog. This cheerful time of year is also full of leftovers. If you're wondering how long your eggnog lasts in the refrigerator, it ultimately depends on whether or not it contains alcohol.
The alcohol content within eggnog can help ward off bacteria for a few days. If you're incorporating ingredients like brandy or whiskey, you can expect to get about three days out of the festive drink. However, without alcohol, the shelf life of eggnog is incredibly short. It should be consumed within 24 hours, so if your guests don't drink it all the first night, get creative with how to use leftover eggnog before you make your next batch. If you're certain you won't finish it all in that brief timespan, you can actually freeze eggnog for up to six months to help reduce food waste. Just leave a little room in the freezer container for the eggnog to expand, and if it defrosts a little grainy, blend it to smooth it out.
How to safely make and store eggnog
Eggnog is made with raw eggs, so you want to be careful about the eggs you use. Raw eggs can contain salmonella, though store-bought eggs are actually safer in this respect than farm-fresh eggs. For eggnog, you're better off buying the eggs from a major brand because those larger flocks tend to be subject to stricter regulations. Another alternative to ensure food safety is to prepare the eggnog with pasteurized eggs, which have been heat-treated to kill bacteria that can cause illness.
To keep eggnog at its best quality, store it in an airtight container. Since the drink contains perishable ingredients, ensure that it stays refrigerated at all times. If you do take it out to serve it, do not leave the eggnog out for more than two hours at room temperature, per USDA food safety guidelines. Finally, if you choose to purchase store-bought eggnog instead, the consumption guidelines might be slightly different; check the packaging to know how long to safely store it.