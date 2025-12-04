How To Use A Sheet Pan To Make A Pie That Feeds A Crowd

If your loved ones are infamous for fighting over the last slice of your famous chocolate pecan pie with a luscious, puddling-like filling, the obvious solution may be to simply make more than one. However, that also means cutting, shaping and par-baking several separate crusts, figuring out how to fit them all in your oven, and transporting them safely if you're traveling for the holidays. A much simpler solution is to simply make one large pie — which is very possible if you swap your pie plate for a sheet pan.

Called slab pies, the sheet pan version of this dessert takes little more work than baking a normal-sized single pie, but is capable of feeding at least 12 people. That means you can easily modify your favorite bakery-worthy blueberry pie to feed the whole family with just a few adjustments to the recipe. You'll need about 2 ½ half times as much filling and up to 3 times as much crust as your recipe calls for. If you normally use store-bought pie crust, keep in mind that you'll need to cut it into rectangles, so you may want to get a little extra.

Additionally, store-bought crust will need to be neatly patchworked together to cover the whole bottom of your sheet pan. Gently pinching the seams together with damp fingers should do the trick — just be sure to use pie weights when par baking your bottom crust to prevent the seams from splitting back open due to shrinking crust.