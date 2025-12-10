Get The Most Out Of The Chiles Growing In Your Garden With This Tasty Tip

If you're growing chiles in your garden, get the most out of your harvest and reduce food waste by eating not only the spicy fruits of your labor, but also the plant's leaves themselves. Chile plant leaves are regularly used in a number of Asian cuisines, like those of South Korea and the Philippines. They taste a little sweet and a little bitter, with just a hint of warmth rather than sharp, chile-like heat. With chlorophyll as one of their main flavor compounds, they also have a notably "green" taste.

If you're going to be hungry soon, a stir-fry with chile leaves is the way to go. Pluck a bunch of them (smaller stems are more tender than the thicker ones), blanch them in an ice bath, and stir-fry with seasoning and sauces. The simplest version involves only garlic cloves, oil, and a pinch of sugar to balance bitterness. For an alternative take, go for soy sauce or fish sauce, garlic, sesame oil, and chopped red chiles.

Alternatively, there are several soups that use chile leaves, which tend to be broth-based rather than creamy. For instance, the traditional Filipino food tinolang manok, a chicken soup, can feature chile leaves in place of the more common malunggay leaves. Hot soup and stir-fry dishes ensure the chile leaves are heated thoroughly, making them easier to digest by reducing their alkaloid content.