The Safety Rules To Know Before Using Extension Cords In Your Kitchen
When you're cooking for a ton of people during the holidays, it can be tough to keep your kitchen organized. From using multiple slow cookers to keeping your stand mixer plugged in and your toaster oven working overtime, you might find yourself running out of outlets fast. Good news: There are ways to safely use extension cords in your kitchen. Allyson Saling, virtual electrician expert at American Home Shield, spoke exclusively with Chowhound to share her tips on how you can get the power you need when cooking over the holidays while still following kitchen safety rules.
Saling says the old adage regarding extension cords — that they're never okay to use when you're cooking – isn't true. "Saying extension cords are never safe is too broad," she says. "They can be dangerous, but usually when homeowners use the wrong type of extension cord, or use any extension cord the wrong way." She says to consider a few factors when choosing an extension cord for your kitchen, including the amperage needs of the appliance it connects to and where the cord is used; you might need to purchase an extension cord specifically for kitchen use. "The standard 16-14-gauge extension cord is intended for no more than 13 amps, and most kitchen appliances use more than that."
More tips to keep your kitchen safe when cooking for a crowd
Struggling to plug in all your appliances while cooking for the holidays? If you use extension cords, there are steps you can take — in addition to using a cord that's correct for the amperage or appliance — to stay safe. First, you can cook in batches a day or two in advance of your gathering. Anthony Bourdain's pre-Thanksgiving schedule provides a solid framework for a schedule you can follow to cook any holiday meal. Ina Garten also starts way ahead of time — four days before Thanksgiving, to be exact. Getting as much done in advance as possible can both cut down on day-of holiday stress and lessen the need for tons of outlets on the big day.
In addition to cooking as much as you can in advance, you can take a few organization steps to lessen the electrical load holiday meal prep can have on your kitchen. Allyson Saling recommends rearranging appliances to reduce the loads on individual outlets. Using shorter extension cords can also help improve safety, as can using a countertop power station. If you find you're having this problem one holiday after another, it may be time to consider a more permanent solution (or a scullery kitchen). "Hire an electrician to add a new circuit or extend a circuit to allow for more plugs in the area as needed."