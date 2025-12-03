The Safety Rules To Know Before Using Extension Cords In Your Kitchen

When you're cooking for a ton of people during the holidays, it can be tough to keep your kitchen organized. From using multiple slow cookers to keeping your stand mixer plugged in and your toaster oven working overtime, you might find yourself running out of outlets fast. Good news: There are ways to safely use extension cords in your kitchen. Allyson Saling, virtual electrician expert at American Home Shield, spoke exclusively with Chowhound to share her tips on how you can get the power you need when cooking over the holidays while still following kitchen safety rules.

Saling says the old adage regarding extension cords — that they're never okay to use when you're cooking – isn't true. "Saying extension cords are never safe is too broad," she says. "They can be dangerous, but usually when homeowners use the wrong type of extension cord, or use any extension cord the wrong way." She says to consider a few factors when choosing an extension cord for your kitchen, including the amperage needs of the appliance it connects to and where the cord is used; you might need to purchase an extension cord specifically for kitchen use. "The standard 16-14-gauge extension cord is intended for no more than 13 amps, and most kitchen appliances use more than that."