Tired Of Cord Chaos? A Scullery Could Be Your Kitchen's Best-Kept Secret

We love the appliances that we put in our kitchens, but they all come with one necessary evil — the cords that power them. Although one cable isn't that much of an issue, you'll quickly find yourself in cord chaos when more appliances are added to your arsenal. Fortunately, you can untangle yourself from that mess with a scullery.

Considered to be a "kitchen sidekick," a scullery is a small room used for food prep, storage, and washing dishes to prevent the main area from getting cluttered. Modern sculleries are where you'd keep your heavier appliances, such as your microwave and dishwasher. Moreover, the additional storage is what helps manage unwanted cords in your main kitchen space. Rather than strategically placing your appliances in dedicated corners, you can house your gadgets in the scullery to keep your countertops cord-free, which could explain why these historic kitchens are making a huge comeback.

The scullery allows you to maintain an open aesthetic while enhancing functionality, reserving your main kitchen area for the lion's share of cooking. However, sculleries are not exactly common, especially in American homes. While you can remodel an existing room for about $5,000, there might be other ways to manage appliance storage and cords on your kitchen countertops.