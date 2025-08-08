Tired Of Cord Chaos? A Scullery Could Be Your Kitchen's Best-Kept Secret
We love the appliances that we put in our kitchens, but they all come with one necessary evil — the cords that power them. Although one cable isn't that much of an issue, you'll quickly find yourself in cord chaos when more appliances are added to your arsenal. Fortunately, you can untangle yourself from that mess with a scullery.
Considered to be a "kitchen sidekick," a scullery is a small room used for food prep, storage, and washing dishes to prevent the main area from getting cluttered. Modern sculleries are where you'd keep your heavier appliances, such as your microwave and dishwasher. Moreover, the additional storage is what helps manage unwanted cords in your main kitchen space. Rather than strategically placing your appliances in dedicated corners, you can house your gadgets in the scullery to keep your countertops cord-free, which could explain why these historic kitchens are making a huge comeback.
The scullery allows you to maintain an open aesthetic while enhancing functionality, reserving your main kitchen area for the lion's share of cooking. However, sculleries are not exactly common, especially in American homes. While you can remodel an existing room for about $5,000, there might be other ways to manage appliance storage and cords on your kitchen countertops.
How to manage cords
Sculleries were most commonly found in old Victorian-era homes, a time when electricity was first invented and being experimented with in domestic homes. Needless to say, electric kitchen appliances were not exactly a part of the equation when sculleries were popular. Whether you place all your small appliances in a scullery or keep them out on your counter, you'll need to manage the length of your cords.
For this hack, all you'll need is your hand. Start by gently stretching the cord to its maximum length; run your hands over it to straighten out the wires inside, making the process much easier. Once the cord is stretched out, fold it over itself to your desired length, making a loop at the end. Now, take the plug and wrap it around the folded cables. Finish by pushing the head through the loop and gently pulling it until the tie is snug.
The idea is to have the cord just long enough to use. Having the correct length will minimize tangled cords and maintain an orderly kitchen or scullery. This hack is just one of several simple ways to prevent long kitchen appliance cords from getting in the way.