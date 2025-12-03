The Unexpected Cheese You Should Be Pairing With Dark Chocolate

It's no secret that the savory flavors of cheese complement the complex tasting notes in dark chocolate. While there are many noteworthy pairings between the different varieties of chocolate and cheese out there, the uniqueness of blue cheese pairs especially well with dark chocolate's bite. There are many ways to bring this exciting combination to life, whether it's the star of a main dish, a feature amongst other ingredients, or enjoyed simply on its own — this duo is sure to please.

Blue cheese can be off-putting to those who don't understand how it's made and are hesitant about funkier flavors. Many do not know this type of cheese is intentionally injected with mold spores to achieve its distinct appearance. This is also where its salty, earthy, and punchy tastes come from. The process of forced molding is what makes this type of cheese so flavorsome, but not everyone knows how to tell when blue cheese goes bad, so they avoid it completely instead. There are many varieties on the market that will suit any palate, all it takes is some taste-testing to find which blue cheeses you love most.

When you combine this with the nuanced flavors present in dark chocolate, you get a deliciously unique outcome that is surprisingly versatile. Dark chocolate is another ingredient commonly misunderstood, as some consider it to be inherently bitter or sharp. In order to grab chocolate that suits your palate, consider the percentage of cocoa, as well as the origin. Either of these features will present many flavor variations like floral, nutty, and earthen — all the way to spicy or sweet. Therefore, the complexities between these two ingredients will undoubtably lead to some interesting dishes.