Here's How You Can Tell When Blue Cheese Goes Bad

One of the biggest hints that blue cheese has gone bad is the color. As implied by its name, this cheese is spotted with pockets of blue-green mold and has a white or cream-colored base. If either the mold or the body of the cheese starts to turn to a different color, such as black, gray, pink, or yellow, it's time to toss it out.

It's especially time to get rid of your cheese if it becomes slimy or takes on fuzzy exterior mold. Another textural cue is when it becomes overly dry and hard. Blue cheese can be creamy or crumbly, depending on which kind you buy, but even if it's meant to be firm, it shouldn't get to the point of being chalk-like. On the flip side, if you notice moisture build-up within your cheese's wrapping or container, this is a bad sign, too.

You might think odor would be tricky as a gauge for whether your blue cheese can be salvaged since it already has a pungent scent. The more sour or ammonia-like it smells, though, the better off you are discarding it. And worse comes to worst, if you see no change in appearance or texture but are still unsure if your cheese is fresh, give it a taste test at your own discretion. Otherwise, you might end up ruining your balsamic-glazed fried chicken or buffalo wings with a side of spoiled blue cheese dip.

