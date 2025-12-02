Avoid Buying New Kitchen Appliances Until You Answer This Crucial Question

You know what goes with everything? Invisibility. Building an invisible kitchen, which really just aims to obscure those pesky "kitchen" pieces that help you store and cook your food, can seem pretty tempting, too. But we'd give it a good few years to see how this trend ages before you really commit. There are more reliable paths in the meantime.

Even if you've kept your kitchen neutral or what you might think of as timeless, there are still plenty of potential products that just won't fit in. If you imagine whatever your idea of neutral is right now, for example, it probably wouldn't make sense to copy and paste some newfangled AI kitchen appliance replete with bleep bleeps and bloop bloops into the picture. This also, obviously, works in reverse. We've all been seduced by the soft curves, fun colors, and pseudo vintage charm of, say, a Smeg. But those faux-backs just don't belong among an otherwise highly modern design schema. If you're sure your own kitchen isn't any more farmhouse cozy as it is chicly minimalist, align it with whatever category is most appropriate and then stay more or less inside those lines. And if that category is truly, powerfully just eclectic, go nuts. If anyone can make a sentient refrigerator get along with a ye olde butter churner, it's you.