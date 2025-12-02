The Worst-Rated KFC Is Hiding Inside This US Airport
To be the worst-rated of anything is quite a feat — and to be the worst-rated of 4,039 versions of the same thing is a tremendously bad accomplishment. But that's exactly what we're talking about when it comes to this KFC in California, which is the most disliked of the chain's locations in the United States.
In general, fast food isn't necessarily something we all associate with high standards (even consumers are taking their food home instead of dining in), and KFC isn't any different. But even the worst fast food restaurants typically land somewhere between two to three stars on review sites. So when you see a sub-two star rating – 1.6 on Google, to be exact — on a specific location that's been reviewed more than 400 times, you have to know something has gone terribly wrong. For an example, look no further than the KFC location inside the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).
When Fast Company researched the best and worst rated KFC locations in 2024, the LAX restaurant had a 1.48 rating. As of late 2025, that same location has slightly improved to a still-horrific 1.6 rating. Even in a world full of social media commenters who are quick to give a one-star review for incredibly petty reasons, having a 1.6 rating is quite shocking. And the reviews speak for themselves.
The worst KFC restaurant ever
The reviews are consistently bad across the board, with a 1.6 on Google and a matching 1.6 on Yelp. It has been called "finger lickin' bad," "atrocious," "the worst experience I've ever had," and "the worst restaurant I've ever been to in my life." Other complaints say the fried chicken is oily, the portion sizes are small, and the service is horrible. To show that not all KFC locations are the same, Fast Company's research revealed the highest rated KFC in America is in Brazil, Indiana, with a 4.67 rating.
As for the KFC at LAX, you have many better options when dining in the airport. Inside Tom Bradley Terminal B — which is where you'll find this notorious KFC — some reviewers recommend spots like Ink.sack for its sandwiches, Border Grill's delicious Mexican food, and Santouka Ramen's hearty soups.
KFC isn't much different than any other fast food chain. You're going to find some good locations and some bad locations based on where you visit. But a 1.6 rating with more than 400 reviews should definitely raise some red flags. That's why we'll definitely steer clear of KFC's LAX location the next time we're flying through California. If you ever find yourself in South Carolina, be sure to avoid the country's worst-rated Burger King, as well.