The Worst-Rated KFC Is Hiding Inside This US Airport

To be the worst-rated of anything is quite a feat — and to be the worst-rated of 4,039 versions of the same thing is a tremendously bad accomplishment. But that's exactly what we're talking about when it comes to this KFC in California, which is the most disliked of the chain's locations in the United States.

In general, fast food isn't necessarily something we all associate with high standards (even consumers are taking their food home instead of dining in), and KFC isn't any different. But even the worst fast food restaurants typically land somewhere between two to three stars on review sites. So when you see a sub-two star rating – 1.6 on Google, to be exact — on a specific location that's been reviewed more than 400 times, you have to know something has gone terribly wrong. For an example, look no further than the KFC location inside the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

When Fast Company researched the best and worst rated KFC locations in 2024, the LAX restaurant had a 1.48 rating. As of late 2025, that same location has slightly improved to a still-horrific 1.6 rating. Even in a world full of social media commenters who are quick to give a one-star review for incredibly petty reasons, having a 1.6 rating is quite shocking. And the reviews speak for themselves.