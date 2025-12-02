The Boxed Ingredient That Upgrades Any Potato Dish From Bland To Flavor Bomb

Numerous potato dishes benefit from adding a bit of flavor. When you make potato salad, the cooked potatoes may taste a little bland, even with tangy mayonnaise mixed in. Spices can remedy this situation, and adding onion soup mix to potato salad will deliver a mighty kick of salt, onion, and broth-like goodness.

If you're preparing mashed potatoes, you're still in luck. There are actually so many ways to create flavor bombs that reside in mashed potatoes that you won't run out of options. Infusing mashed potatoes with onion soup mix is one technique that will add richness. However, you might even pair the soup mix with another secret ingredient for the best mashed potatoes: sour cream. This will make your mashed potatoes extra creamy and will add a bit of tangy acidity, as is seen in the classic combination of onion-flavored sour cream dips.

If you happen to have extra packages of onion soup mix on hand, you can add convenience to your entire meal preparation with another trick: Amp up the flavor of your main meat dish by adding a boxed onion soup mix. It's one of the best ways to flavor your pot roast with minimal effort. Serving the delectable combination of richly-flavored pot roast with your favorite version of enhanced potatoes will delight everyone at your table!