The Magical Thing That Happens When You Encrust Your Prime Rib With Salt

Though it might seem a little intimidating to the average home cook, making a salt crust for your prime rib is easier than you might think. The first step is finding the right salt. Kosher salt is best — it's finer than rock salt, so it's more soluble and can be molded easily to fit tightly around your roast. You'll need a lot of it, at least 3 pounds.

Start by spreading a thick, even layer of salt on a baking sheet and lay the meat on it. While your oven preheats to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, mix the rest of your kosher salt with water until it forms a clay-like consistency that's easily molded and holds its shape. Add your water gradually, so you don't accidentally create a slushy solution more useful for brining meat than cooking it.

Use the salt mixture to encase the meat, ensuring that you have a tight seal all around it, and pop it in the oven. After 15 minutes, reduce the temperature to 325 degrees Fahrenheit. Let your prime rib cook for about two hours, though the exact timing will depend on the size of the cut. To accurately gauge when your meat is finished cooking, place a thermometer in the roast before you encase it in salt so you can keep tabs on it as it cooks. Take it out of the oven when it reaches 130 degrees Fahrenheit for a perfect medium-rare roast. Let it rest for 20 minutes before you break open that salt crust and enjoy!