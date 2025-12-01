The Tile Backsplash Choice That Could Make Your Kitchen Feel Cluttered

Believe it or not, your choice of backsplash can make or break the aesthetic appeal of your kitchen. Typically extending along the total length of your counter and stovetop, backsplashes act as a visual bridge between your upper and lower cabinets, and can either make your space look polished and inviting or discordant and unappealing. This consideration is especially important if you're considering installing a colorful mosaic tile backsplash — a style frequently on the list of kitchen backsplash trends to think twice about, not only because they're trendy rather than timeless, but also because they can be exceptionally tricky to finesse into your space.

Mosaic backsplashes typically feature glass, ceramic, or even stone tiles that come in a variety of coordinating colors. The tiles are usually fairly small, and installed in a randomized pattern with the colors evenly distributed across the backsplash. Sometimes the tiles are installed to create a particular picture or geometric pattern, but they don't have to be to qualify as mosaic tiles. Many people love this trend because it's an easy way to infuse your kitchen with lots of color and visual interest. However, the combination of smaller tiles and multiple colors can make your kitchen look and feel cluttered, even if it's neat as a pin. Especially if you also have patterned counters or floors, the visual overwhelm caused by mosaic tile could make the space feel disjointed instead of cohesive.