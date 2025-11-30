The Dishware Item No One Remembers To Clean (And The Proper Way To Do It)

As most people already know, keeping your kitchen clean and sanitary is crucial to preventing foodborne illness, as well as the spread of germs among your family members. That means not only disinfecting counters and using science-backed methods to more effectively clean your dishes, but also paying close attention to all those surfaces and items that often get overlooked. While the dusty tops of cabinets and refrigerators are the most recognized culprits, there are specific dishware items that get overlooked even more often, and harbor even more germs: salt and pepper shakers.

Though innocuous in appearance, salt and pepper shakers present a lot of potential for the spread of dirt and germs. Many of us store them right next to the stove to keep them handy for seasoning food as we cook, placing them directly in the "splash zone" for getting spattered with grease, starchy pasta water, and possibly even raw chicken juice. They're also touched frequently by multiple people, risking the spread of communicable diseases, which is just one reason many restaurants no longer provide salt and pepper on their tables.

Keeping your kitchen cleaner (and your family safer) is a simple matter of disinfecting your salt and pepper shakers regularly. You can do this with food-safe disinfectant sprays, such as hypochlorous acid, whenever you clean your kitchen, or after seasoning things like raw chicken. It's also good to get into the habit of giving them a thorough scrubbing inside and out whenever they need to be refilled.