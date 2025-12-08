The Best Ways To Substitute Canned Salmon For Fresh (Without Losing Flavor)

For home chefs that enjoy cutting corners when they can, canned fish, particularly salmon, is a beneficial item to have on hand. Not only does canned salmon have a longer shelf life than fresh; it's also been pre-cooked for your convenience. However, when it comes to preparing at-home recipes, there are certain meals that work better with canned salmon than others.

Compared to fresh, canned salmon tends to have a more mild, less fish-forward taste due to high temperatures used in the canning process. Texturally, canned salmon also tends to have a firmer feel. Therefore, preparing recipes that accommodate these slight differences is key.

For example, canned salmon's semi-firm texture works extremely well when pre-mixed with extra ingredients to make salmon patties or burgers. All you need to do is add some breadcrumbs and a few moisture-rich ingredients like Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, and Dijon mustard. You can also keep canned salmon patties from tasting flat with a good amount of Old Bay seasoning or your own specialty blend of herbs and spices.

Next to making flavorful patties, consider using canned salmon to make a creamy, high-protein pasta or potato salad. Because canned salmon can be a bit drier than fresh, mixing it with specific condiments and sauces can complement its flavor and texture. Fortunately, there are even more simple ways to include canned salmon in your everyday eats.