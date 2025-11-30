Why You Won't Find Coke In These 2 Countries

It's an understatement to say that Coca-Cola is an iconic brand. Coke has established a global legacy, not only by being present in over 200 countries but also as the second-most understood term worldwide. We'd suggest keeping Orange Cream Coke out of your fridge, but it may be a surprise that there are two countries where Coke is unavailable entirely. Indeed, travelers and residents of Cuba and North Korea won't find a single Coke product anywhere within the regions. In short, although Cuba's regulations have loosened a bit and some technical workarounds get the product into North Korea, Coke's ban in those countries comes from trade sanctions that prevent the soda giant from legally doing business with the two countries.

The details are many, so it's important to focus on the key points. Sanctions have actually been implemented since the Korean War in 1950, preventing any U.S. exports from reaching the nation. In brief, this was in response to the turmoil of the Korean War and the United States' support for South Korea. These sanctions loosened slightly over the years, but North Korea's continuous nuclear testing tightened the sanctions back up in 2006, thereby preventing anyone in the U.S. (such as Coca-Cola) from exporting products there. Similarly, Cuba has faced its own full trade embargo, placed by President John F. Kennedy, in 1962. This is loosened and tightened over time, but currently, much of the trade embargo remains in place, only allowing exports to certain hotels and commercial businesses that had prior contracts signed during the Obama administration.