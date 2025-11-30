Why You Won't Find Coke In These 2 Countries
It's an understatement to say that Coca-Cola is an iconic brand. Coke has established a global legacy, not only by being present in over 200 countries but also as the second-most understood term worldwide. We'd suggest keeping Orange Cream Coke out of your fridge, but it may be a surprise that there are two countries where Coke is unavailable entirely. Indeed, travelers and residents of Cuba and North Korea won't find a single Coke product anywhere within the regions. In short, although Cuba's regulations have loosened a bit and some technical workarounds get the product into North Korea, Coke's ban in those countries comes from trade sanctions that prevent the soda giant from legally doing business with the two countries.
The details are many, so it's important to focus on the key points. Sanctions have actually been implemented since the Korean War in 1950, preventing any U.S. exports from reaching the nation. In brief, this was in response to the turmoil of the Korean War and the United States' support for South Korea. These sanctions loosened slightly over the years, but North Korea's continuous nuclear testing tightened the sanctions back up in 2006, thereby preventing anyone in the U.S. (such as Coca-Cola) from exporting products there. Similarly, Cuba has faced its own full trade embargo, placed by President John F. Kennedy, in 1962. This is loosened and tightened over time, but currently, much of the trade embargo remains in place, only allowing exports to certain hotels and commercial businesses that had prior contracts signed during the Obama administration.
Finding Coke comes with a catch, and another major soda brand also faced international restrictions
Coca-Cola's not the only soda brand that's dealt with being banned internationally. In 2022, Pepsi ceased production in Russia due to its war with Ukraine. Later in 2023, Mountain Dew was banned in over 100 countries due to its controversial ingredients that can be considered toxic, including brominated vegetable oil. The Lovely Professional University in India banned American beverages like Coke and Pepsi on campus in protest of the tariffs placed by the U.S. in 2025. Many refer to this, and other collective stances, as Swadeshi 2.0, which is essentially a modern version of India's boycott of British products over 100 years ago.
Anyone wanting to get their hands on Coca-Cola's uniquely shaped, history-filled bottles will have to visit small markets and the more touristy areas like Havana. Additionally, a YouTube video from 2011 shows patrons in a North Korean pizzeria with a can of the soda at their table. The video's caption clarified that the establishment called it "Italian Coke" since it was literally Coca-Cola imported from Italy. This is likely the establishment's way to serve Coke without directly violating any laws, but other stores have found their own loopholes. In North Korea's capital, Pyongyang, upscale establishments import Coke bottled and labeled in Chinese factories. In other regions, many local vendors have created an answer in imitation Cokes. While those may vary in how close they resemble the original, it can be agreed among Coke fans that those in the 200 countries served should also count themselves as lucky.