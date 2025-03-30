Don't Be Fooled: Poor Man's Stew Is Delicious No Matter How Much Money You Have

Poor man's stew may have something of a lackluster name, but this hearty comfort food is anything but poor when it comes to flavor. Packed full of rich ground beef and tender root vegetables simmered in a tangy tomato-based sauce, this recipe originated as a way to feed your family a delicious dinner during times of financial hardship. Essentially, it's a budget-friendly beef stew chock full of flavorful add-ins that create a dish that's tasty enough to satisfy those in any economic bracket.

Veggies like carrots, potatoes, and onions are around $1.00 or less per pound, are nutritionally dense enough to satiate your appetite, and are easy to stretch over several meals when combined in a hearty stew. Fresh garlic can be expensive, but it's easily replaced with garlic powder, and tomato paste is often less than $1 per can. If you avoid the common mistake of under-seasoning your stew, you can also use water as your main liquid instead of stock, which reduces the price even further.

Making sure to choose the right ground beef from the grocery store is also key to a great-tasting poor man's stew. Ground beef with higher fat content is not only less expensive, it's typically more flavorful, since fat adds richness and helps marry the other flavors inside the stew. If you opt for leaner ground beef for health reasons, be sure to taste your stew often, as you'll likely need to amp up the seasoning to compensate for the lack of fat.