Whether added to fluffy morning pancakes to make them beautifully rich and moist, or used to spoon‑baste a piece of steak for a mouthwatering, juicy finish, butter is a kitchen staple that makes every bite worthwhile. Americans love butter so much that the U.S. ranks among the top 10 butter-consuming countries in the world. The country produced over 2.12 billion pounds of butter in 2023, with California accounting for nearly a third of butter output in the United States.

But butter wasn't always as easy to find as it is today. During World War II, dairy was so scarce due to rationing, labor shortages, and the need to prioritize resources for troops and allies, that it forced people to find an alternative for this beloved breakfast ingredient: margarine. The difference between margarine and butter is that the latter is a dairy product made from churned milk or cream, while margarine is a dairy-free, plant-based product made from vegetable oils.

Although margarine also faced shortages during the war, it was still cheaper and more accessible than butter. At the height of the conflict, butter availability dropped significantly to just 5 pounds per person per year. With so little butter available, margarine became the go-to substitute in households across the country, and maintained that dominance for more than three decades.