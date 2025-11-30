Buffalo Chicken Dip Goes Crispy With This Genius Fried Version
Loaded with tender shredded chicken, cheddar cheese, and, of course, plenty of hot sauce, it's tough to improve on spicy, creamy buffalo chicken dip. It's perfect for potlucks, snacking, and even as a base for tacos or spicy chicken wraps. Like so many foods that are already fantastic on their own, buffalo chicken dip gets even better when it's coated in breadcrumbs and deep-fried.
To make unforgettable buffalo chicken bites, the most important step is chilling the dip. If it's too soft, you'll end up with a goopy, oily mess instead of the spicy, perfectly crunchy bites you're looking for. Freeze the dip in a parchment-lined pan for at least a few hours (or overnight, if you can swing it). For small, round bites, you can roll the dip into spheres before freezing. But for thick, stick-shaped bites, it's best to freeze the dip in a bread pan and slice it afterward.
After a trip through the freezer, your dip will be firm enough to fry while holding its shape. Once they're ready to go, simply dunk your frozen buffalo chicken bites into an egg wash, coat them in extra-crispy panko breadcrumbs, and toss them into the fryer until they hit golden perfection. Turning buffalo chicken dip into a fried snack takes some time, but the result will be a crunchy delight akin to croquettes or mozzarella sticks.
Tips for creating fried buffalo chicken sticks
When making buffalo chicken dip sticks, there are a few things you'll want to keep in mind. You'll want to choose a neutral oil with a high smoke point — canola and refined peanut oils are good choices. Use a thermometer to check the oil temperature (aim for around 375 degrees Fahrenheit). Let your sticks cook for just a few minutes per side — you're looking for a deep golden brown color. If you see the filling starting to pour out of the sticks, it means they're overcooking, so you'll want to reduce the time in the fryer for the next batch.
You can't go wrong with fried buffalo chicken dip, but there are plenty of other fried-dip variations you can enjoy mozzarella stick-style. You can try this hack with spinach dip for a veggie-loaded take, or you could give it a go with crab dip. No matter what dip you choose, you can't go wrong by frying them to perfection. To really take it to the next level, find a dipping companion that works well with your sticks. Blue cheese can be a great fit for buffalo chicken sticks, melted cheese sauce works well with spinach dip, and tartar or cocktail sauce can be a tangy addition to fried crab dip sticks.