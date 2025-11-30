Buffalo Chicken Dip Goes Crispy With This Genius Fried Version

Loaded with tender shredded chicken, cheddar cheese, and, of course, plenty of hot sauce, it's tough to improve on spicy, creamy buffalo chicken dip. It's perfect for potlucks, snacking, and even as a base for tacos or spicy chicken wraps. Like so many foods that are already fantastic on their own, buffalo chicken dip gets even better when it's coated in breadcrumbs and deep-fried.

To make unforgettable buffalo chicken bites, the most important step is chilling the dip. If it's too soft, you'll end up with a goopy, oily mess instead of the spicy, perfectly crunchy bites you're looking for. Freeze the dip in a parchment-lined pan for at least a few hours (or overnight, if you can swing it). For small, round bites, you can roll the dip into spheres before freezing. But for thick, stick-shaped bites, it's best to freeze the dip in a bread pan and slice it afterward.

After a trip through the freezer, your dip will be firm enough to fry while holding its shape. Once they're ready to go, simply dunk your frozen buffalo chicken bites into an egg wash, coat them in extra-crispy panko breadcrumbs, and toss them into the fryer until they hit golden perfection. Turning buffalo chicken dip into a fried snack takes some time, but the result will be a crunchy delight akin to croquettes or mozzarella sticks.