The Absolute Best Ways To Remove Stubborn Coffee Stains From Kitchen Towels

Coffee stains look innocent and like any other common food stains you can remove easily until they dry into the cloth like a rude tattoo from the breakfast rush. A kitchen towel takes the hit every time and never complains, but that brown halo carries the memory forever unless you bring real order to the battlefield. The first move is always the same. Rinse the towel with cold water before the stain settles into its new apartment and starts unpacking boxes. Cold water shocks the brown pigment and loosens its grip. If the spill just happened, this simple flush may work like a charm and the towel can return to its regular life. If it does not, the real work begins.

The second method steps in when cold water fails. Mix liquid detergent with water and massage it gently into the stained patch. The detergent behaves like a calm negotiator and convinces the coffee to release its claim. Leave it for a short rest and rinse. If the stain begins to fade, you are on the right track. If it stays loud and proud, bring in vinegar. It is always preferred to use white vinegar over apple cider vinegar for cleaning stains, as it has the strange personality of someone who smells odd but solves every problem in the room. Mix it with cool water and blot the towel. The acid breaks down the pigment slowly and steadily. Rinse again.