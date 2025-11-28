This NYC BBQ Gem Proves You Don't Need $100 To Eat Like A King

There's often a misconception that quality meals are guaranteed to make a dent in your bank account — especially in the city that never sleeps. But contrary to popular belief, you can definitely eat in New York City on a budget; you just have to know where to look. Gao's BBQ & Crab proves you don't need $100 to eat like a king. Take off one zero, and it's already enough to get yourself 12 pieces of beef sashimi skewers. The seafood boil seems like a popular offering, too, and the price could rival popular chains like The Boiling Crab and Red Lobster. The Chinese barbecue gem doesn't go shy on the serving, either, and the same can be said for the flavor. Based on how much people are raving about the restaurant online, it looks like there's no catch with the affordable, outskirts-of-town pricing right in New York.

For a total bill of around $30 or so — more if you're coming with a big party — you'll be able to sample Gao's best hits and be more than satiated at the same time. It might seem too good to be true, but it isn't. Gao's BBQ & Crab is sprawling its way all over the country, and as of this writing, you can try out one of its seven locations in California, Illinois, Texas, and, of course, New York.