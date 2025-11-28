This NYC BBQ Gem Proves You Don't Need $100 To Eat Like A King
There's often a misconception that quality meals are guaranteed to make a dent in your bank account — especially in the city that never sleeps. But contrary to popular belief, you can definitely eat in New York City on a budget; you just have to know where to look. Gao's BBQ & Crab proves you don't need $100 to eat like a king. Take off one zero, and it's already enough to get yourself 12 pieces of beef sashimi skewers. The seafood boil seems like a popular offering, too, and the price could rival popular chains like The Boiling Crab and Red Lobster. The Chinese barbecue gem doesn't go shy on the serving, either, and the same can be said for the flavor. Based on how much people are raving about the restaurant online, it looks like there's no catch with the affordable, outskirts-of-town pricing right in New York.
For a total bill of around $30 or so — more if you're coming with a big party — you'll be able to sample Gao's best hits and be more than satiated at the same time. It might seem too good to be true, but it isn't. Gao's BBQ & Crab is sprawling its way all over the country, and as of this writing, you can try out one of its seven locations in California, Illinois, Texas, and, of course, New York.
Gao's BBQ & Crab's best deals
The centerpiece at this barbecue restaurant is, of course, the options under the barbecue meat section, which don't cost more than $11. In fact, $3 is enough to get you a piece of the beef tendon skewer, jam-packed with flavor and a succulent mouthful. Some options are served as a bundle, like the 10 pieces of grilled silkworm skewers at $10.80 — but that still sounds like a bargain. At this price, it's the best place to take a chance to try this delicacy. But don't forget the lamb skewers; they come in hefty tender servings, and they seem like a crowd favorite.
Gao's also serves meats with flavors developed through a foil-boiling technique. At just over $16, the foil-clam rice noodle is one of the more expensive options, and that's only because it's loaded with ingredients. The chef's specials are quite wallet-friendly, too. $15.60 is enough to get you the chicken bone, a dish that's even more exciting than it sounds. It comes with umami-rich chicken pieces with a satisfying crunch.
In the city that's every foodie's dream, it might be tough to figure out where to dine. But if you only have 24 hours to eat in New York — and are on a budget — look no further than Gao's BBQ & Crab.